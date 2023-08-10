Local

Boston

1 hurt in Dorchester stabbing, police say

By Asher Klein

An ambulance at a police scene in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A person was taken to the hospital in a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday morning, police said.

The stabbing was reported about 7:21 a.m. on Ellsworth Street, according to Boston police.

Police didn't immediately have information on the victim's condition or whether anyone was in custody.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Bostondorchester
