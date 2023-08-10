1 hurt in Dorchester stabbing, police say

A person was taken to the hospital in a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Thursday morning, police said.
The stabbing was reported about 7:21 a.m. on Ellsworth Street, according to Boston police.
Police didn't immediately have information on the victim's condition or whether anyone was in custody.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.
