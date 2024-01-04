1 hurt in fire, apparent explosion in Woburn

A person was injured Thursday afternoon in Woburn, Massachusetts, following what authorities are calling a fire and apparent explosion.

Footage showed a large emergency response on New Boston Street. The Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NBC10 Boston

Investigators say a sprinkler system contained the fire and extinguished it.

The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad, a hazmat team and others were brought in because lithium-ion batteries, which could have posed an ongoing hazard, were onsite.

The fire was caused accidentally by a chemical reaction, the fire marshal's office said.