Police Investigating ‘Apparent Fatal Shooting' in Stoughton, Prosecutors Say

A shooting has apparently left someone dead at an apartment complex in Stoughton, Massachusetts, authorities said Tuesday.

Stoughton police said the victim was male, but didn't provide more information about what's believed to have prompted the shooting. He was taken from Jones Terrace to the hospital; police didn't know the victim's condition.

The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said local state police detectives joined in "an investigation into an apparent fatal shooting" with local police.

"The situation is still unfolding and further information should available this evening," the office's statement said.

A nearby public school, Jones School, was placed on lockdown, according to Stoughton Public Schools.

Police said officers worked to clear the building, though there was no known connection with the shooting and no definite threat. The school was dismissed after it was cleared.

Officers said in a Facebook post of the safety measure at the school, "we are not taking any chances."