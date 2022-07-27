1 in 5 NH Residents Want Biden to Run Again, Poll Finds

The polling news out of New Hampshire is not encouraging for President Joe Biden, who had a weak performance in the Granite State primary in 2020 before going on to win the party nomination and presidency.
Only 20% of New Hampshire residents want Biden to run for re-election in 2024, down from 29% in June, and just 31% of Democrats polled by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center want Biden to run again, down from 54% in June and 74% in July 2021.
The Granite State Poll results, released on Tuesday, also showed 78% of respondents are concerned about Biden's age, 79. Pollsters described the president's net favorability as at an "all-time low."
The online survey conducted between July 21 and July 25 took the pulse of 1,043 Granite State Panel members, including 430 likely Democratic primary voters, and includes a margin of error or plus or minus 3%.
Poll takers also weighed in on a list of "Democrats who are thought by national political observers to be considering running for president in 2024." The results showed Biden at 17% and his Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, at 16%. They were followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Gov. Gavin Newsom at 10%, Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 9%, Sen. Bernie Sanders at 8%, and Vice President Kamala Harris with 8%.