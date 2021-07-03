Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

1 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt in NH Single-Car Crash

One person is dead and another person is seriously hurt in a single-car highway crash in Warner, New Hampshire

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

One person is dead and another person is seriously injured following a single-car highway crash in Warner, New Hampshire.

Police say the car was headed northbound on I-89 in Warner shortly before 7:30p.m. on Friday when it went off the left side of the road, struck a tree and rolled over.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, both people in the car were ejected. One of the occupants, identified as Kiran Darjee, 21, of Concord, NH, died at the scene. The other occupant, 18-year-old Raj Darjee, of Concord, NH, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

dorchester 56 mins ago

Fire Burns Through Dorchester Home

Weather 5 hours ago

Weather Gets Better Heading into 4th of July

Part of the left lane of I-89 in the area was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us