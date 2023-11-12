New Hampshire

1 killed, 3 injured in I-93 crash in Hooksett, NH

Police have not released the name of the person who died

One person is dead and three others are injured after a single-car crash on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Saturday.

New Hampshire State Police say the car was headed southbound on I-93 Saturday evening when it crashed.

Three people were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is not known.

Two highway lanes were shut down briefly on Saturday as troopers investigated.

No additional information has been released.

