1 Killed, 3 Injured in Multi-Car Crash in North Andover

Firefighters responded to the area of Route 114 at Sharpners Pond Road for a three-vehicle crash around 5:25 p.m.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

One person has died and three others are injured following a multi-car crash Monday evening in North Andover, Massachusetts, fire officials say.

North Andover Fire responded to the area of Route 114 at Sharpners Pond Road for a three-vehicle crash around 5:25 p.m.

One person died, fire officials said, while three others were taken to local hospitals with various injuries.

Of the three people injured, one was seriously injured and the other two suffered moderate injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Route 114 at Sharpners Pond Road was closed in both directions after the crash, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

No other information was immediately available.

