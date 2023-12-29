1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-495 in Littleton

One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on Interstate 495 in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Littleton police said they responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on I-495 north at 9:20 p.m. Thursday. One person was killed and three others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or what might have caused the crash. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck with major front end damage and a van being towed from the side of the highway.

I-495 north was shut down for about three hours as emergency crews responded to the crash, police said.

Multiple area fire departments assisted at the scene.