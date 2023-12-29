Littleton

1 killed, 3 others injured in crash on I-495 in Littleton

Few details about the crash or what might have caused it have been released

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on Interstate 495 in Littleton, Massachusetts, on Thursday night.

Littleton police said they responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on I-495 north at 9:20 p.m. Thursday. One person was killed and three others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say how many vehicles were involved or what might have caused the crash. Images from the scene showed a pickup truck with major front end damage and a van being towed from the side of the highway.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

I-495 north was shut down for about three hours as emergency crews responded to the crash, police said.

Multiple area fire departments assisted at the scene.

More Massachusetts stories

dover 3 hours ago

Couple, teen daughter found dead in apparent domestic violence incident in Dover, Mass.

Weather 2 hours ago

Where's all the snow? Northern areas could see up to 5 inches overnight

This article tagged under:

Littleton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us