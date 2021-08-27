1 Killed in Crash on I-95 in Needham

One person was killed in a 2-car crash on Interstate 95 in Needham, Massachusetts, on Friday. It was the third fatal crash in the Greater Boston area on Friday. Fatal crashes were reported earlier in the day in Medford and Weston.

State police responded to the accident around 12 p.m. Their investigation showed that a 2001 Toyota 4Runner driving on I-95 in Needham came into contact with a Ford Transit van in the area of Great Plain Avenue and rolled over, ejecting the operator of the Toyota.

The driver of the Toyota, a 29-year-old man from Norwood, was taken by ambulance to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

I-95 was partially closed for a time, with traffic able to pass in the right lane only. It has since reopened.

No further information on the crash was immediately available.