Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Needham

1 Killed in Crash on I-95 in Needham

The accident remains under investigation by state police

By Marc Fortier

One person was killed in a 2-car crash on Interstate 95 in Needham, Massachusetts, on Friday. It was the third fatal crash in the Greater Boston area on Friday. Fatal crashes were reported earlier in the day in Medford and Weston.

State police responded to the accident around 12 p.m. Their investigation showed that a 2001 Toyota 4Runner driving on I-95 in Needham came into contact with a Ford Transit van in the area of Great Plain Avenue and rolled over, ejecting the operator of the Toyota.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver of the Toyota, a 29-year-old man from Norwood, was taken by ambulance to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.

More Massachusetts stories

MASS PIKE 7 hours ago

1 Person Killed in Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer on Mass Pike On-Ramp

MEDFORD 8 hours ago

Motorcyclist Killed After Crash With Tractor-Trailer in Medford

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

I-95 was partially closed for a time, with traffic able to pass in the right lane only. It has since reopened.

No further information on the crash was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Needhamcrashi-95
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us