1 Killed in Early Morning North Andover Crash

One person was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving a car and a pickup truck in Andover, Massachusetts on Sunday.
Police responded to the crash on Great Pond Road shortly before 7a.m.
One of the passengers in the car -- whom police have only identified as a 21-year-old woman from Lawrence, Massachusetts -- was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others, including the drivers of both vehicles, were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigations.