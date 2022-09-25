1 Killed in Early Morning North Andover Crash

One person was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving a car and a pickup truck in Andover, Massachusetts on Sunday.

Police responded to the crash on Great Pond Road shortly before 7a.m.

One of the passengers in the car -- whom police have only identified as a 21-year-old woman from Lawrence, Massachusetts -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others, including the drivers of both vehicles, were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigations.