1 Killed in Head-on Crash in Falmouth Early Monday

Fawn Wilson, 48, of Falmouth was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said

By Kelly Garrity

Fatal head-on crash in Falmouth
David Curran

One woman was killed and two other people were injured in a head-on collision in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Monday morning, authorities said. 

Falmouth police and fire rescue said they were called about the crash between two vehicles on Sandwich Road and Greenwood Street at about 6:54 a.m. 

Falmouth resident Fawn Wilson, 48, was killed in the crash, police said. Two people from the other vehicle were taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries they suffered in the crash.

Footage from the scene showed both vehicles with crumpled hoods and front ends.  

Investigators were still looking into the cause of the crash, and no charges had been filed as of Monday morning, police said.

