State Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash which left one person killed on Route 16 in Madison on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers responded to a crash on Ledge Pond Road in Madison shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, authorities said, where a single person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway surrounding the accident was closed down, state police said. It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.