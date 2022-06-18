Man Missing After Falling Off Boat in Worcester's Lake Quinsigamond

Emergency crews are searching for a man who fell off a boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday evening.

Worcester police said they received a call just before 6 p.m. saying that two men had fallen off a boat on the lake. One of them was located and the search for the second man is ongoing but is now being considered a recovery and not a rescue mission.

The man that was located is being treated for his injuries.

Fire officials said the incident was the result of an "out of control" boat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several agencies were taking part in the search, including the Worcester Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police.

No further information was immediately available.