Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Man Missing After Falling Off Boat in Worcester's Lake Quinsigamond

A second man who fell off the boat was rescued

By Avantika Panda

Emergency crews are searching for a man who fell off a boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday evening.

Worcester police said they received a call just before 6 p.m. saying that two men had fallen off a boat on the lake. One of them was located and the search for the second man is ongoing but is now being considered a recovery and not a rescue mission.

The man that was located is being treated for his injuries.

Fire officials said the incident was the result of an "out of control" boat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several agencies were taking part in the search, including the Worcester Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police.

No further information was immediately available.

Local

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

72-Foot Yacht Catches Fire in NH River

fire 1 hour ago

West Newbury Home Heavily Damaged in Fire

This article tagged under:

WorcesterPOLICEboatLake Quinsigamond
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us