1 Man Killed, Another Injured in Brockton Shooting

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police were called to North Main Street around 8:35 p.m. for a shooting in which one man was killed. A second man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Further details were not released Tuesday night.

An investigation is ongoing, and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is expected to release further information. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the DA but has not heard back yet.