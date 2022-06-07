Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton police

1 Man Killed, Another Injured in Brockton Shooting

The shooting happened on North Main Street around 8:35 p.m., police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Brockton police were called to North Main Street around 8:35 p.m. for a shooting in which one man was killed. A second man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Further details were not released Tuesday night.

An investigation is ongoing, and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is expected to release further information. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the DA but has not heard back yet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Brockton policeMassachusettsBrocktonbrockton shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Life in Lockdown Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us