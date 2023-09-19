$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Dorchester liquor store

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Dorchester is now a million dollars richer.

A Powerball ticket sold at Supreme Liquors on Geneva Avenue won $1 million during Monday night's drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Meanwhile, the pot continues to grow for the Powerball jackpot prize — the grand prize for Wednesday's drawing is estimated to be $672 million — the 10th largest in Powerball history.

A jackpot prize in Powerball hasn't been won since July.