dorchester

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Dorchester liquor store

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Dorchester is now a million dollars richer.

A Powerball ticket sold at Supreme Liquors on Geneva Avenue won $1 million during Monday night's drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Meanwhile, the pot continues to grow for the Powerball jackpot prize — the grand prize for Wednesday's drawing is estimated to be $672 million — the 10th largest in Powerball history.

A jackpot prize in Powerball hasn't been won since July.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterlotteryPowerball
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us