Chicopee

1 Missing Child Pulled From Water, Crews Search for 2nd: Chicopee Police

The two children had gone to play in the woods and didn't return

By Alec Greaney

chicopee police

A search for a missing child is ongoing in Chicopee after another was pulled from the water Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The two children had gone into the woods to play around 283 Fuller Rd. but never returned home, authorities said. Officers were first called to the area a little after 1 p.m.

One of the children was pulled from a body of water and brought to a local hospital, Chicopee police said. Their status is currently unknown.

Crews including K9 units, a Massachusetts State Police helicopter and an Underwater Response Team have been searching the area for the second child.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

