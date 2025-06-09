Washington

1-month-old dies, missing mother found with serious injuries in Washington, Conn.

NBC Connecticut

A 1-month-old boy who was reported missing from Washington, Connecticut, with his mom over the weekend has died and his mom remains hospitalized after being found with serious injuries, according to state police.

A Silver Alert was issued on Sunday morning for 27-year-old Sadie Fleming, who was last seen leaving her home on foot with her infant son, Hudson, police said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Investigators determined Sadie had left her home between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. with the infant.

Sadie and Hudson were found on a wooded road in Washington around 5:45 p.m. in need of medical attention. First responders treated her at the scene and she was transferred to the hospital for more medical treatment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Authorities said Hudson was found nearby in the wood line. He was treated on scene and was transported to the hospital where he later died, state police added.

Detectives from the State Police Western District Major Crime Unit are investigating. State police is working with the Washington Volunteer Fire Department and Washington First Selectman James Brinton as the investigation continues.

There is no threat to the public. Anyone who may have seen Sadie while she was missing should contact Detective Daniel Koehler at Troop L at (860) 626-7900.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

Rhode Island 2 mins ago

Police shooting in Pawtucket remains under investigation

Brockton 35 mins ago

Arrest made in shooting outside Brockton Wingstop location

The Silver Alert for Sadie has since been canceled.

This article tagged under:

Washington
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us