Baby in Critical Condition, 7 Others Injured as Residents Jump From Burning Building

A 1-month-old baby was critically injured Thursday in a multi-alarm fire at an apartment building in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

Eight people, including the baby, were injured in the 3-alarm blaze at 455 NH Route 16, according to State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi. The victims range in age from one month to 53 years old, he said.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for traumatic injuries from jumping from the burning building, as well as for smoke inhalation, according to Parisi.

Officials say they received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire with people trapped in the four-story, 15-unit apartment building just after noon.

The Ossipee Corner Fire Department responded and found heavy fire showing from the third floor.

Fire officials say three residents jumped from windows on the third and fourth floors, while two children were dropped from upper windows. One rescue was made over a ground ladder.

Firefighters, police officers and civilians helped residents evacuate the burning building, according to officials.

Eight residents were taken by ambulances to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro. Three of those victims were then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Two were taken via helicopter and one was transported via ambulance.

Officials say the three victims hospitalized at Dartmouth are the the 1-month-old baby girl, who is in critical condition, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, both of whom have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Those who were taken to Huggins include a 2-year-old girl, a 23-year-old man, a 53-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman. There was no update on their conditions Friday morning.

Fire officials say 49 people live in the apartment building but only approximately half were home at the time of the fire.

All 49 residents have been displaced by the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross Disaster Team and the Town of Ossipee.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation by the NH State Fire Marshal's Office.

Parisi is reminding New Hampshire residents to make sure their smoke alarms are in working order, and to keep exits clear and available for use, including windows and secondary doors.