Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dorchester

1 Person Arrested After Non-Fatal Dorchester Shooting

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say

One person has been arrested in connection to a non-fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to Boston police.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of person shot near Delano Street. Upon arrival to the scene, police say they found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Fatal Shooting 1 hour ago

Moped Driver Shot and Killed in Milton

cruiser crash 2 hours ago

Officer Hospitalized After Suspected Drunken Driver Hits Boston Police Cruiser

After further investigation, police were able to identify and arrest the suspect, Boma Howell, 42, of Roxbury.

This article tagged under:

dorchestershootingarrest
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us