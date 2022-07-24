1 Teenager Dead, 4 More Seriously Injured After Crashing Stolen SUV in Worcester, Mass.

A teenager is dead and four other adolescents are seriously injured after crashing a white SUV that was apparently stolen in Worcester, Massachusetts in the evening of Friday, July 22, according to police.

Police say that at the intersection between Main Street and Chandler Street in Worcester, the white SUV had run a red light while having its headlights off, and pushed a Honda Accord and a Chevy Impala driving through a green light into a street light pole.

When the SUV struck the two cars, three of the five passengers inside the SUV were ejected from the car. Of the two people left in the car, a young girl sitting in the front passenger seat was killed, said police. Police say they're still trying to identify the occupants of the stolen SUV, but it appears all five are 18 years-old or younger.

The other occupants of the stolen SUV are currently being treated for serious injuries at a nearby hospital. The occupants of the Honda Accord and Chevy Impala weren't seriously injured from the accident, said police.

Police say they were first aware of the SUV 20 minutes prior to the crash, when an officer saw the SUV speeding down Worcester's Main Street. The officer tried to pull the car over, but stopped when the SUV began to drive "more erratically".