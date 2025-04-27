Boston

One person hospitalized, 2 residents displaced by East Boston fire

By Marc Fortier

Boston Fire

One person was hospitalized and two residents and a dog were displaced by a fire in East Boston on Sunday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to a report of a fire in a multi-family building on Moore Street at 9 a.m. and found that the fire on the first and second floor had extended to the building next door.

The fire was knocked down shortly after 10 a.m., and firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to any other nearby homes.

Fire officials said one resident was transported to an area hospital by Boston EMS, but no other injuries were reported.

Two residents and a dog were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.

