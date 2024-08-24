Dorchester

1 person hurt in Dorchester stabbing

It was not immediately clear how seriously the victim was hurt.

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday night.

Boston police said it happened on Dorchester Avenue near Peabody Square.

Police are on scene investigating.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Dorchester
