1 person hurt in Dorchester stabbing

A person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Friday night.

Boston police said it happened on Dorchester Avenue near Peabody Square.

It was not immediately clear how seriously the victim was hurt.

Police are on scene investigating.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.