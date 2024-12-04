Dorchester

1 person in custody following stabbing in Dorchester

One person has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Woodward Park Street shortly before 9p.m. According to police, the person was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say one person was taken into custody.

No additional information has been released.

