1 person in custody following stabbing in Dorchester

One person has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Tuesday night.
Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Woodward Park Street shortly before 9p.m. According to police, the person was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say one person was taken into custody.
No additional information has been released.
