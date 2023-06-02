Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lynn

Body Found After Crews Extinguish Car Fire in Lynn, Police Say

An investigation is ongoing

By Matt Fortin

A body was found inside a car that was on fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, according to police in the city.

The Lynn Police Department said in a new release that its officers responded to a reported car fire on Boston Street just before 9:30 p.m. Crews extinguished the fire, and after, they found one person dead inside the car, authorities said.

That person has not been identified.

Some buildings nearby were also damaged during the incident, but the damage was minor.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An investigation into the case is ongoing, with detectives from the Lynn Police Criminal Investigation Division, Massachusetts State Police and Lynn Fire Arson Squad all looking into the incident.

More Lynn News

Lynn May 24

16-Year-Old Student Stabbed at Lynn Classical High School

Lynn May 19

2 Charged in Shooting of Teen in Lynn

This article tagged under:

Lynn
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us