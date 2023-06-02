Body Found After Crews Extinguish Car Fire in Lynn, Police Say

A body was found inside a car that was on fire in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Thursday night, according to police in the city.

The Lynn Police Department said in a new release that its officers responded to a reported car fire on Boston Street just before 9:30 p.m. Crews extinguished the fire, and after, they found one person dead inside the car, authorities said.

That person has not been identified.

Some buildings nearby were also damaged during the incident, but the damage was minor.

An investigation into the case is ongoing, with detectives from the Lynn Police Criminal Investigation Division, Massachusetts State Police and Lynn Fire Arson Squad all looking into the incident.