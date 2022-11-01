Local

1 Person Killed in Chatham House Fire

The fire was called in by a neighbor, reporting smoke coming from the chimney and windows of the home

By Matt Fortin

Aerial view of home where a fire broke out
NBC10 Boston

One person died following a house fire in Chatham, Massachusetts Monday.

The Chatham Fire Department got a call after 2 p.m. Monday for smoke coming from a home on Main Street, the agency said. Firefighters who responded found thick smoke and heat coming from the basement, and found the fire in a closet there.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, and visibility began to improve, they found a resident in the basement. The person was taken to the hospital, but they later died, according to fire officials.

The building was left with major damage following the fire.

No firefighters were hurt. The cause remains under investigation.

