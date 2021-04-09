Local

HINGHAM

1 Person Killed in Fiery Hingham Crash

The accident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Friday on Route 3 southbound

By Marc Fortier

One person has died following a one-car crash on Route 3 in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

State police said they responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 3 south in Hingham, prior to Exit 35, around 7:20 am. The driver was removed from the vehicle before it burst into flames and taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth , where they were pronounced dead.

No details about the victim or the vehicle are being released pending the notification of family.

The scene was cleared around 9:30 a.m. and the crash remains under investigation by state police.

Firefighters from Hingham and Rockland assisted at the scene and extinguished the fire.

