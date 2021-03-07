1 Person Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-93 in Canton, State Police Say

One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Canton, Massachusetts, state police said late Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on I-93 southbound in the area of Exit 2B.

Police said the crash resulted in the death of one person and additional injuries, but they did not specify how many people may have been injured, or how many cars were involved.

Exit 2B is currently closed while police investigate.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

No other information was immediately available.