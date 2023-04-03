Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

1 Person Killed in Rollover Crash on Route 195 in Marion

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

One person was killed in a rollover crash on Route 195 in Marion, Massachusetts, early Monday morning.

State police said they responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 195 west in Marion around 12:13 a.m. They said their preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota RAV4 was driving west when it drifted off the left side of the road and into the grass median, striking a concrete support section of the Route 105 overpass.

The driver, 28-year-old William Gronblom, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Massachusetts stories

Foxboro 8 hours ago

Suspect Arrested After Leading Police on Chase in Stolen BMW, Fleeing on Foot

MBTA 4 hours ago

Man Bites MBTA Officer After Exposing Himself at Harvard Sq., Police Say

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us