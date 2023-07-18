1 person seriously hurt in Jamaica Plain shooting; no arrests

Someone was seriously hurt after being shot overnight in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, according to police in the city.

The Boston Police Department said that its officers responded to a report of a person shot on Forest Hills Street shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim in the shooting was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Officer Michael Torigian.

There have not been any arrests made in the case, and an investigation is ongoing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional information was not immediately available.