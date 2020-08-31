Man Critically Injured in East Boston Shooting

One person was critically injured in a shooting late Sunday night in East Boston, police said.

Boston EMS and police received a call just after 10:40 p.m. for a shooting at Cunard Way and London Street.

A man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police said. There was no immediate update on his condition late Sunday night.

There was a large police response to the scene, which BPD said was in order to control the crowd.

Homicide is investigating the shooting, Boston police said, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the tip line.

No suspect information has been provided.