1 person seriously injured in Maine house fire investigators say was intentionally set

One person was seriously injured in a house fire in Limington, Maine, on Thursday morning that investigators say was intentionally set.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office were called to help investigate a fire at 41 Boothy Road in Limington shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. They said one resident was injured and flown by medical helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he remains in serious condition.

The home was a total loss.

Investigators said they have determined that the fire was intentionally set, but no charges have been announced.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, the fire marshal's office said, and no further details are being released.