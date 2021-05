One person has been hospitalized with injuries from a shooting in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston Sunday evening, authorities said.

Boston police say received word of the shooting at 7:22 p.m. One victim was shot and brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active, according to police. They have not said whether anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story.