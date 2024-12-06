Brighton

1 person stabbed in Brighton

POLICE SIREN 2

An investigation is underway in Brighton, Massachusetts after a person was stabbed on Thursday night.

Police say the incident occurred at an establishment on Cambridge Street.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not released details of the victim.

No arrests have been made.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Brighton
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us