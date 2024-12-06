1 person stabbed in Brighton

An investigation is underway in Brighton, Massachusetts after a person was stabbed on Thursday night.
Police say the incident occurred at an establishment on Cambridge Street.
The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not released details of the victim.
No arrests have been made.
