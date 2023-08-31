Boston EMS

1 person taken to hospital after reported stabbing on Blue Hill Avenue

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone was rushed to the hospital after a reported stabbing late Wednesday night on Blue Hill Avenue in Boston, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Boston EMS said that it responded to the reported stabbing at around 10:20 p.m.

It happened near the corner of Blue Hill Avenue with Geneva Avenue, on the line of Roxbury and Dorchester.

Additional details were not immediately available from police.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Boston news

Labor Day Weekend 2 hours ago

Sumner Tunnel reopens on Friday as holiday travelers hit the road

Mass. and Cass 16 hours ago

Boston City Council punts Mass. and Cass ordinance to public hearing

This article tagged under:

Boston EMS
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us