New Hampshire

1 shot, another stabbed in domestic incident in Manchester, NH, police say

It's unclear at this time what led up to the incident

By Staff Reports

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Two people were injured after a domestic incident Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responded to Country Club Drive at about 8:30 p.m., where they found one person shot and other stabbed, according to Manchester police.

Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the incident.

Police say there's no threat to the public.

