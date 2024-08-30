1 shot, another stabbed in domestic incident in Manchester, NH, police say

Two people were injured after a domestic incident Thursday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responded to Country Club Drive at about 8:30 p.m., where they found one person shot and other stabbed, according to Manchester police.

Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the incident.

Police say there's no threat to the public.