1 shot in Lawrence; alleged shooter died from self-inflicted gunshot, DA says

A person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and authorities say the alleged shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said the initial shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prospect Street.

The victim was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, then airlifted to another hospital in Boston. That person's condition was not immediately revealed by authorities.

Investigators were searching for the shooter when a gun was fired a short time later in a parked car on Sumner Street. The suspect was found inside, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the district attorney's office said.

Neither person's identity was released Thursday night.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public, according to the district attorney's office, which is investigating alongside the Lawrence Police Department.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741 anytime.