1 Woman Dead After Shooting in Mattapan, Boston Police Say

Police say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A woman died after a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday morning, Boston police said.

Authorities responded to the report of a shooting a little before 5 a.m. at 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan.

Police say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

