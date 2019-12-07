Massachusetts

1 Woman Dead in Raynham Crash

A man in the car was also hospitalized with serious injuries

By Josh Sullivan

A three-car crash on Route 138 in Raynham has left a woman dead, according to police.

Around 7:30 p.m., police and fire departments responded to the crash. Firefighters and police officers had to use hydraulic machinery to pull the woman out of the car. She later died at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, police said.

Police are not releasing her name until next of kin is notified.

The Taunton fire and police departments responded to the scene as well.

A passenger in the car was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. The other people involved were not injured, police said.

Route 138 is closed as of 10:23 p.m. in the area of the crash, as emergency crews work.



