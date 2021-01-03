Local

1 Woman Killed in Pelham Car Crash

Powerlines tangled with the car made it difficult to access the driver, police said

By Josh Sullivan

NBC5

A 36-year-old New Hampshire woman has died after a single-car crash in Pelham overnight Sunday.

Danielle Wilson was found dead in her Toyota Rav4 around midnight Sunday after her car ran off the road and struck a utility pole, police said.

After the Rav4 struck the pole, it rolled over, police said. First responders were unable to immediately get to Wilson due to power lines that had become tangled with the car, officers said.

Wilson was pronounced dead on scene after the fire department accessed the Rav4. The Hudson Technical Accident Reconstruction unit responded to the crash scene and will complete an accident reconstruction.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information pertaining to this accident is encouraged to contact Corporal Michael Kasiske or Sergeant Adam Thistle at (603) 635-2411.

