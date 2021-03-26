1-Year-Old Injured by Falling Tree in Townsend

A 1-year-old boy was hit by a falling tree Friday in Townsend, Massachusetts.

Crews responded to New Fitchburg Road around 7:45 p.m. after the tree fell, seriously injuring the boy while his father was holding him, according to police.

The baby was taken from the scene by ambulance before a medical helicopter flew him to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The father was not injured, police said.

The incident happened as heavy winds rattled New England.