1-Year-Old Injured by Falling Tree in Townsend

A tree fell and injured a 1-year-old boy in Townsend, Massachusetts, as heavy winds hit the region

A 1-year-old boy was hit by a falling tree Friday in Townsend, Massachusetts.

Crews responded to New Fitchburg Road around 7:45 p.m. after the tree fell, seriously injuring the boy while his father was holding him, according to police.

The baby was taken from the scene by ambulance before a medical helicopter flew him to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

The father was not injured, police said.

The incident happened as heavy winds rattled New England.

