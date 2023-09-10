10 arrested after fight that ends with 2 people stabbed in Manchester

10 people were arrested after a double stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Manchester Police say a woman a came into Elliot Hospital suffering from a stab wound at around 6 p.m., followed by a second woman with a stab wound shortly after.

Authorities say the injuries stemmed from the same incident.

Witnesses said there had been a large fight involving multiple people in the area of Auburn and Cedar Streets where a woman began swinging a hatchet, according to police.

According to authorities, two people were struck and suffered non life-threatening stab wounds.

The ten people involved in the melee were arrested for felony riot are as follows:

19-year-old Angelina Marie Gagne of Manchester - also accused of first degree assault

20-year-old David Mekkelsen of Manchester

20-year-old Gavin Christo of Manchester

39-year-old Kristin Vieira of Manchester

18-year-old Liam Adams of Manchester

19-year-old David Lafond of Manchester

18-year-old Owen Rood of Manchester

42-year-old Debra Cruz of Manchester

24-year-old Scott Rood of Nottingham

18-year-old Madison Rood-Parker of Manchester

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.