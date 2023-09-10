New Hampshire

10 arrested after fight that ends with 2 people stabbed in Manchester

According to authorities, two people were struck and suffered non life-threatening stab wounds.

By Irvin Rodriguez

10 people were arrested after a double stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Manchester Police say a woman a came into Elliot Hospital suffering from a stab wound at around 6 p.m., followed by a second woman with a stab wound shortly after.

Authorities say the injuries stemmed from the same incident.

Witnesses said there had been a large fight involving multiple people in the area of Auburn and Cedar Streets where a woman began swinging a hatchet, according to police.

The ten people involved in the melee were arrested for felony riot are as follows:

  • 19-year-old Angelina Marie Gagne of Manchester - also accused of first degree assault
  • 20-year-old David Mekkelsen of Manchester
  • 20-year-old Gavin Christo of Manchester
  • 39-year-old Kristin Vieira of Manchester
  • 18-year-old Liam Adams of Manchester
  • 19-year-old David Lafond of Manchester
  • 18-year-old Owen Rood of Manchester
  • 42-year-old Debra Cruz of Manchester
  • 24-year-old Scott Rood of Nottingham
  • 18-year-old Madison Rood-Parker of Manchester

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

