10 Boston Gang Members Convicted on Drug, Firearms Charges

Ten members of a Boston-based street gang have been convicted of federal drug, racketeering and gun-related offenses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The defendants were indicted in June 2020 as part of a federal sweep targeting members of the street gang NOB, an abbreviation for Norton, Olney and Barry streets in Dorchester, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. They all pleaded guilty to various offenses in recent weeks, with the final two defendants pleading guilty last week.

They include:

Michael Brandao , aka “G Fredo,” and “Frizzblock Fredo,” 21, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Kelvin Barros, aka "Kal" or "7981 Kal," 26, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy; conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Ricky Pina, aka "Blake," 25, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy.

David Rodriguez, aka "D," 36, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy.

Wilson Goncalves-Mendes, aka "Dub," 26, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Joshua Teixeira, aka "Trouble," 27, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Joseph Gomes, aka "Joey" or "J-Money," 26, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Samael Mathieu, aka "Hamma" or "Hamma Thang," 25, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Darius Bass, aka "Tre" or "Trigga Tre," 28, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy.

, aka “Tre” or “Trigga Tre,” 28, who pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy. Damian Cortez, 33, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

All of the defendants are now scheduled to be sentenced in September or November of 2022.

Prosecutors said the NOB gang is involved in "numerous types of criminal activities," including murders, attempted murders, armed robberies, drug trafficking, sex trafficking and illegal firearms offenses. Though the gang is based in Boston, their activities span communities including Brockton, East Bridgewater, Cape Cod, New Bedford, Randolph, Stoughton, Taunton as well as the states of Connecticut, Maine and Rhode Island.

Over the past several years, prosecutors said NOB gang members and their associates committed "multiple acts of violence," many of which targeted rival gang members, and engaged in drug trafficking activity involving fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and various types of prescription pills, including opioids, throughout Massachusetts. In addition, members and associates illegally possessed firearms and ammunition.

As part of the investigation, local police seized 11 guns, over one kilogram of fentanyl, including more than 2,000 fentanyl pills made to look like commercial oxycodone pills, a commercial pill press, over 15 pounds of marijuana and about $36,000 in cash.