10 People Escape After Fire in Plymouth Breaks Out

A fire broke out during the early morning hours on Friday in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The Plymouth Fire Department said that it got called to the fire at around 1 a.m. on Halfway Pond Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames.

Crews had a tough time fighting the fire, because there were no hydrants in the immediate area.

Ten people made it out, but two rabbits died, fire officials said, who added that there was still a cat missing.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.