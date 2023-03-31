Local

PLYMOUTH

10 People Escape After Fire in Plymouth Breaks Out

2 rabbits were killed in the fire, officials said

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out during the early morning hours on Friday in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The Plymouth Fire Department said that it got called to the fire at around 1 a.m. on Halfway Pond Road. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames.

Crews had a tough time fighting the fire, because there were no hydrants in the immediate area.

Ten people made it out, but two rabbits died, fire officials said, who added that there was still a cat missing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

