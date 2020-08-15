WNBA's Bria Holmes Talks Parenting and Basketball in the ‘Wubble'

NBC10 Boston: A good amount of WNBA players have brought their children with them to Florida. What does that say about how much women do balancing playing basketball and raising a family and how has the experience been for you?

Bria Holmes: It's been pretty good. [My daughter] just turned 2 on July 29th so she's still really young, but it changed me too. Having to keep a time schedule all the time as far as, like, when she's ready to eat, when she's ready to sleep. My life changed a lot by having her and I'm forever grateful.

What went into the decision making process where you decided you wanted to take her with you?

"How safe would it be?" was the number one factor. We get tested every day, but unfortunately she doesn't get tested at all because she's so young, She's in the stage where she's wearing her mask. I'm getting her to wear a mask. For a 2-year-old to keep the mask, that was another job for me. She's wearing a mask now when we go out to places, keeping her distance as well... I think they they planned this out pretty well for us to all be safe. I don't regret bringing her.

Between basketball and parenting, have you been able to find time for yourself?

Her dad's here as well. She's with him a lot of the time, like when I'm at practice or for the games. My teammates are always willing to take her whenever I want some me time or whatever the case may be, like they love her, so just having that extra support also helps.

Has being in the "wubble" helped you and your teammates focus on basketball more?

I think we're here for one thing and that's our job — play basketball. Unfortunately, we're in a tough situation this year as far as having to play in this one specific spot. But I think we're making the best of it. We didn't start off too well, but we're coming along. It's a new team this year for us and Connecticut, so you know we just are starting to gel together, getting to read each other and know each other and you know I think that played a part.

Earlier this year you re-signed with the Connecticut Sun. How meaningful to you was it to stay with your home state team?

Being a Connecticut girl, being born and raised there my whole life and being able to play there for my job is amazing. I have all the help with the baby there. Her dad is from Connecticut as well, so just having her there with my family and friends as well, being at all the home games.

How important is it for you to be a part of a league like the WNBA that is unapologetic about speaking out against social injustice?

It actually means a lot. Most of our league is [Black], that alone speaks for itself. Our team in Connecticut, they're behind this 100%, and we couldn't ask for a better support system. Just having that extra support, it definitely means a lot to us and we appreciate it. We just need change.

The WNBA announced this week 10 regular-season games will be streamed on Twitter. What more would you like to see when it comes to just promoting the league and convincing people to embrace it?

This season we have more TV time but I think it should be like that every season. I feel like we work just as hard as the guys work, if not harder. We play all year round. It's tough not getting that acknowledgment that I think we should get, but we love what we do and we're going to keeping fighting for what we do.

Do you think being in Florida together can help build the team's chemistry?

Yes, but no, because some people like their privacy, but us having to be around each other every day, I think that helps a lot. I know if we were home we wouldn't be around each other every day, you know, we might miss each other. Now we‘be just got to be around each other every day for testing, for practice, for film, for games. You don't have a choice but to be around everybody, so you get to bond more.

If someone were to send you a care package of things you can't access in the "wubble" what would you want in it?

Probably just my mom and my sister. I'm very close to my mom and sister, so just having them here would be great... They couldn't come, but I wish they were here.