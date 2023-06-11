10-year-old boy reported missing in Boston

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help locating a 10-year-old boy missing from the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston police say Darnell Martin was last seen Sunday in the area of 92 Maxwell Street.

He is approximately 4'11 tall with curly hair and brown eyes. Darnell was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with an image of a female on the front, dark gray shorts, and black and gold Jordan sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on the boy's location is urged to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-4700. Anonymous tips can also be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.