10-year-old boy with ties to Connecticut reportedly dies from abuse in Florida

A 10-year-old boy with ties to Connecticut has reportedly died from injuries investigators say he sustained from being abused. He was living in Florida with his biological mother and her boyfriend, who are facing charges in connection to his death.

Investigators said Kimberly Mills and a man brought a 10-year-old into an emergency room in Tavares, Florida on Feb. 22, 2025. The child was reportedly covered with bruises and burns and was treated by medical staff.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The doctors originally said the boy was in critical condition and they were not sure if he was going to survive. He was airlifted to an another hospital for additional care and later died of his injuries.

Mills was charged with aggravated child abuse. The man, later identified by police as Andre Walker is Mills' boyfriend, according to authorities.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Court records show Walker is facing charges including aggravated child abuse, accessory after the fact to aggravated child abuse and tampering with evidence.

"This innocent child's life was marked by unspeakable suffering, and his loss has deeply shaken our community and everyone involved in this case," Tavares police said in a statement.

"As the investigation continues, the Tavares Police Department is working closely with the State Attorney’s Office to enhance the charges against Kimberley Mills and Andre Walker. We remain steadfast in our commitment to securing justice for this child and ensuring accountability for the heinous acts committed," the statement continued.

Mills is believed to have previously lived in Connecticut with the child and the child's biological father still lives in Connecticut.

Mills and Walker have both pleaded not guilty.