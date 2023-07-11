Local

Massachusetts

10-year-old dirt bike rider airlifted after crash with vehicle in Stow

Police in Stow, Massachusetts, say a boy was airlifted to a Worcester hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the dirt bike he was riding hit a vehicle head-on at Crow Island Airpark

A 10-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after colliding head-on with a vehicle while riding a dirt bike in Stow, Massachusetts, police said Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at Crow Island Airpark, the Stow Police Department said. Police said the boy hit the vehicle on a blind corner.

The child was airlifted to a Worcester hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The vehicle's driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police, authorities said.

The crash is under investigation by the Stow Police Department and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

