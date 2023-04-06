10 Years Stronger: A Preview of the Greg Hill Foundation Benefit Concert for Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors

Join the Boston stations of NBC & Telemundo -- NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NBC Sports Boston and NECN -- as we bring you a special preview of the Greg Hill Foundation Zac Brown Band benefit concert supporting Boston Marathon Bombing survivors.

Hear the stories of strength, hope, and resilience from the courageous survivors and how the city of Boston has focused on healing and making each other stronger.

The special will air on NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston and NECN on Thursday, April 13, from 7:30 to 8 p.m., and on Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra on Saturday, April 15, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on the stations' apps and websites and you can watch it on NBC Boston News on Roku, Peacock and Samsung TV Plus.

The 10 Years Stronger benefit concert will be held on Sunday, April 16, at the MGM Music Hall. Click here for details.