Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Pride in Boston

100 Boston Bluebikes Decked Out With Rainbows for Pride Month

The popular Boston Bluebikes system is being revamped with new pride-themed designs for June

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

June is Pride Month, and Boston Bluebike riders may now find themselves renting bicycles that honor the LGBTQ+ community.

One hundred of the system's more than 4,000 Bluebikes have been wrapped in rainbow prints. and were being rolled out across the city starting Wednesday.

For every ride on one of the bikes during the month of June, Blue Cross Blue Shield will donate $1 to Fenway Health, a medical center in Boston works to protect the wellbeing of members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to an announcement.

More on Pride Month

Pride Month May 23

What Is Pride Month? Everything to Know About the LGBTQ Observance

Pride in Boston Jun 1

Pride in Boston Kickoff Event Marks Start of Pride Month

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Pride in BostonBOSTONPride MonthBlue Cross Blue Shieldbikes
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us