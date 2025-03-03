100 employees evacuated after explosion at Newburyport business

Massachusetts

About 100 employees were evacuated after an explosion Monday morning at an industrial building in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

The Newburyport Fire Department said it responded to Mark Richey Woodworking at 40 Parker St. around 8:51 a.m. Monday for reports of an explosion in the sawdust-burning furnace.

When they arrived, firefighters said they saw light smoke coming from the top of the silo. They entered the building and saw flames along the floor of the furnace.

Firefighters began working to put out the fire, while monitoring the furnace to make sure there were no hot spots and no sawdust was continuing to smolder. The fire was contained to the furnace and hopper, with no extension to the silo.

There was no significant damage, and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Firefighters from Salisbury, Newbury and Amesbury provided mutual aid at the scene, with West Newbury and Amesbury providing station coverage for Newburyport.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

